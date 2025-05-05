MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,160,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 485,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 236,346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 754,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

TriMas Stock Performance

TriMas stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 123,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,336.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,410,546.46. The trade was a 13.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $228,850.14. This trade represents a 29.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 929,634 shares of company stock valued at $22,278,549. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

