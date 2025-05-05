MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 61,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,804.44. This represents a 2.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BDN stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $700.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

