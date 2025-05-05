MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 600.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $564.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.95 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 0.27%. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

