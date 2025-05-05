MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $585,000 Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Price Performance

NYSE HCI opened at $147.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.65 and a 52-week high of $151.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.23.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $3.06. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 34.17%. Analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

