MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.14. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.