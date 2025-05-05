MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 462 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 497.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of KALU stock opened at $69.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.91. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 115.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

