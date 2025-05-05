MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Topgolf Callaway Brands stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

