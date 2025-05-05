MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 39,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,098,571.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,849.20. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,450. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of UTI opened at $29.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

