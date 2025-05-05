Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LXP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.95.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

