Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $394.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $443.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.33.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDGL

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $315.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of -0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.65 and a 200 day moving average of $315.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $200.08 and a 1-year high of $377.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,324.40. This represents a 89.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.32, for a total value of $4,817,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,440.96. This represents a 79.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,615,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after buying an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.