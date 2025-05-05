JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

