Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Sanford C. Bernstein Analyst Says

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $171.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.45.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $163.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.28. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

