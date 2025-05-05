Estée Lauder Companies’ (EL) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $92.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -57.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This trade represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.