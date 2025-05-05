Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 731,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,878 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Dutch Bros worth $38,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 2.0 %

Dutch Bros stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This trade represents a 20.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 291,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $22,674,385.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 9.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

