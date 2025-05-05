Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Scotiabank

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $405.00 to $470.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DUOL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

DUOL opened at $486.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.19. Duolingo has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $487.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,054.96. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total transaction of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock worth $37,549,300 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

