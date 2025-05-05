Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $465.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $465.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

Duolingo Trading Up 21.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $486.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $487.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.31 and its 200-day moving average is $337.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total transaction of $3,478,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,868 shares of company stock worth $37,549,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after buying an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,676,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

