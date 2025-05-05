Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after buying an additional 46,273 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 14th.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFIN opened at $52.37 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

