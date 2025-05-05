Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Evercore ISI

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $92.77 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $91.77 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

