Benchmark Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $155.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $86,296.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,904.16. This represents a 0.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $809,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,844,745.04. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,960,385 shares of company stock worth $267,493,266. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

