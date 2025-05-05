Barclays PLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Northeast Bank by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBN opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84. Northeast Bank has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $110.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.09 million.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

