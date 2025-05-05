Barclays PLC Acquires 835 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 62,803 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 781,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 349,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $505.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord acquired 6,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,179.68. This represents a 4.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $143,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,375.11. This trade represents a 11.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,650 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

