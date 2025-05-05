Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $212.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $181.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2029 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

ASND opened at $172.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $111.09 and a 52 week high of $183.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 163,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 187,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,769,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

