Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,787,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 61.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.