Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.06. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

