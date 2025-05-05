Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.06. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

