Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,757,589,000 after buying an additional 984,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 88,218 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,438,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

