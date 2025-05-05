Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $189.98 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

