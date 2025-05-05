Airbnb’s (ABNB) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.52.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $28,926,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $26,046,300. The trade was a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $23,305,636.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,294,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,590,061.20. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,960,385 shares of company stock worth $267,493,266 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 680,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,299,000 after buying an additional 103,087 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

