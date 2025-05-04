W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 5,050,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 368,803 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 197,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

