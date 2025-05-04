Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 1,963 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $50.46 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $913.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.92 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CTBI. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Community Trust Bancorp

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.