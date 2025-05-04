Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $396.00 at Robert W. Baird

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $396.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TT. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.07.

Shares of TT stock opened at $399.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.04. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $422.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,841 shares in the company, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,082. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

