Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,004 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

