StockNews.com Upgrades Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) to Strong-Buy

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,827.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,651.42. This represents a 24.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,264,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,269,000 after acquiring an additional 599,214 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,752,814 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $477,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,897,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,461,000 after buying an additional 356,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $262,618,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,525,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $244,372,000 after buying an additional 987,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.