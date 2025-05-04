Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,117 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,921 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $53.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor producer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

