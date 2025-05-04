Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in ACM Research by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR opened at $19.93 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This trade represents a 62.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $1,494,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,866,601.56. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,329 in the last ninety days. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

