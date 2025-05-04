Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $282.10 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.4% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $282,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 23,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,318,711 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $555,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 77,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,121 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $435.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.07.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

