NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Olin by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,779,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Olin by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

Olin Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OLN opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.50. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Olin’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.