NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $38.78 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.58.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

