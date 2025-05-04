NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PL. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 257,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 87,869 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 367,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,588 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Labs PBC by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.30 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.98.

PL opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.56. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $6.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

