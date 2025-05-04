National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,938 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.