MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasterBrand by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MBC. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on MasterBrand from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at MasterBrand

In other MasterBrand news, Director Robert Crisci purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MBC stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Stories

