Marshall Wace LLP Sells 27,500 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,593,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

