Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. This trade represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.