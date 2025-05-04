Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 14,414 Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Rayonier by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

