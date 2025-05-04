Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $536,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,216.80. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $5,751,700 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price target on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $193.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its 200-day moving average is $178.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.09%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

