Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in SuRo Capital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 268,899 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 67,049 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSSS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

SuRo Capital Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

