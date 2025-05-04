Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $444,000 Investment in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TAT Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in TAT Technologies by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TAT Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ TATT opened at $29.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $320.65 million, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 0.75. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $33.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAT Technologies ( NASDAQ:TATT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TATT

About TAT Technologies

(Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.