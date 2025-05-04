Marshall Wace LLP Invests $454,000 in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $4,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,586,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

FTK stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

