Marshall Wace LLP Has $463,000 Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Amundi raised its position in ProAssurance by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 25,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. ProAssurance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup cut shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

