Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,002 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of SpartanNash worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 273,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 60,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 342,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Price Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,951.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is -8,800.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPTN

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.